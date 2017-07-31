Pirates send lefty reliever Tony Watson to Dodgers

The Pirates received minor league infielder Oneil Cruz and minor league righty Angel German for Watson.

Tony Watson
Pittsburgh Pirates' Tony Watson in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers picked up some bullpen help at the trade deadline, acquiring former Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star reliever Tony Watson.

The 32-year-old lefty is 5-3 with a 3.66 ERA in 47 games for the Pirates this season. Watson also has 10 saves after beginning the season as Pittsburgh’s closer but was removed in favor of Felipe Rivero after blowing consecutive save opportunities in Baltimore in June.

Watson was an All-Star in 2014 while serving as a setup man for Mark Melancon. Watson, who will become a free agent in December, is also highly durable. He’s made 450 appearances since making his major league debut in 2011.

