Poland girls suffer 1st loss in Junior League Softball World Series

Kirkland, WA (WKBN) – The Poland 14 and under softball team suffered their first loss in the 2017 Junior League Softball World Series Monday, with a 3-0 setback to Virginia.

Poland managed just 2 hits in the game, from Camryn Lattanzio and Brooke Bobbey. KaiLi Gross took the loss in the circle but only surrendered 4 hits and struck out 5. Poland is now 1-1 in pool play and will take on host Washington at 8pm EST tomorrow.

Poland will continue pool play with games against the Asia-Pacific representative from the Phillipines on Wednesdat at 4:45pm, and then begin tournament play on Thursday.

