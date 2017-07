NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Police Department’s Drug Unit arrested a suspect in a case involving the delivery of heroin and carfentanil to several locations in Niles.

John Anthony Davis III, 29, of Warren, is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of felony trafficking in drugs.

The alert was posted on the Niles Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday, which said the drug unit was assisted by the Trumbull Ashtabula Group.