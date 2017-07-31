Police: Warren man beat woman, ran her over with car

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested Saturday, accused of severely beating and running her over a woman with a car.

Reginald Wilkes, 62, is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a felonious assault charge.

Police said a 36-year-old Columbiana woman told police that Wilkes beat her up and hit her with a car.

Police said the woman had major head injuries. She had blood on her face, which was swollen.

She told police that she was dropping off a friend when her friend grabbed her purse, trying to steal it. She said the woman started punching her when Gilkes came out of a house and started punching her too. She said Gilkes then threw her to the ground and tried to leave in her car.

The victim said Gilkes ran her over with the car, stopped, and then threw her back into the driver’s seat.

The woman said she managed to get away by driving her car, although she couldn’t see. She said her purse and cell phone were taken during the assault.

The victim was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital and later flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with life-threatening injuries. Police said her lung had collapsed and six of her ribs were broken.

Gilkes was found and arrested. Police said he had injuries to his hands.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.