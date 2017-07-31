Power outage knocks out Warren phone lines

Those trying to call Trumbull County 911 are asked to call 330-675-2730 during the outage

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage has disrupted phone lines in the city of Warren.

Those trying to call Trumbull County 911 are asked to call 330-675-2730 if they need help during the outage. Other city phone lines are also affected.

The power company has been notified, and crews are working to fix the problems.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, over 4,000 Ohio Edison customers were without power, mostly in Warren and Howland Township.

Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, but you can find updates on First Energy’s website. 

