Robert E. Blackstone Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be held Thursday, August 3 at 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Robert E. Blackstone, 85, who passed away Monday morning, July 31, 2017, at his residence.

He was born April 1, 1932, in Vanderbilt Pennsylvania, a son of the late Walter and Mable (Schellenberger) Blackstone.

He was a graduate of Connellsville High School in Pennsylvania.

After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War, assuming the duty of guarding Rudolph Hess for a number of years.

Upon his discharge, he became a devoted employee at G.M., where he worked in the assembly line for 30 years.

Robert was a member of Eagles Aerie 3298. He was also a very talented whittler.

Robert will be deeply missed by his wife, Naomi (Robaugh), whom he married June 25, 1955; six daughters, Roxanne Watkins of Austintown, Kimberly (Tom) Berquist of Austintown, Patricia Cramer of Austintown, Robin Blackstone of Bradenton, Florida, Sheila Cochran of Austintown and Bobbi Jo (Rick) Smith of Austintown; two sisters, Carolyn Miller and Shirley Berling, both of Connellsville; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Robert was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Dana A. Blackstone.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

Friends may call Wednesday, August 2 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

