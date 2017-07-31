Rock and Roll Hall of Famers coming to Stambaugh Auditorium for R&B concert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends are coming to the Youngstown area to put on a classic R&B show on Nov. 3.

The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and The Platters will perform at Stambaugh Auditorium, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Drifters are an R&B vocal group from the early 1950s. They are known for such songs as “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “There Goes My Baby” and “This Magic Moment.” They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and in 2004 Rolling Stone ranked them as #81 on their list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

The Coasters are an R&B/rock and roll vocal group who had a string of hits in the late ’50s. They are known for such songs as “Searchin,'” “Yakety Yak” and “Young Blood.” They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 and known for their funny, on-stage antics.

The Platters are an R&B/rock and roll vocal group also from the ’50s. They are known for such songs as “The Great Pretender,” “Only You (and You Alone)” and their rendition of “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.” They are also known for their unique sound, marked by lead singer Tony Williams’ powerful vocals and the feminine touch of singer Zola Taylor. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and were the first rock and roll group to have a top ten album in America.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m.

They can be purchased by calling 330-259-0555, going to Stambaugh Auditorium’s website or visiting the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.