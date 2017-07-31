Ruth F. Erke Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Ruth F. Erke, age 94, passed away Monday morning, July 31, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Ruth was born November 10, 1922 in Niles, Ohio to the late Fred Fisher and Matilda Fisher John.

She graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1940 and from Miami University in 1944.

Ruth taught school in Niles, Girard, and retired from Warren City Schools.

Ruth and Frederick Erke were married on March 1, 1957 and he was deceased on March 9, 2010.

Ruth is survived by a brother, Fred Fisher of Columbus and stepbrother, George John of Niles, Ohio.

Besides her parents and stepfather, William John, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Violet James and Edith Sullivan and a stepbrother, William John.

A private memorial service will be at Living Lord Lutheran Church in Howland with Pastor William D. Leitch officiant.

Material contributions may be sent to the Endowment Fund of the church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 2 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.