Scrappers visit patients at Akron Children’s Boardman hospital

 Monday was a big day for kids at Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers, including Scrappy himself, came to visit patients. 

It’s the start of a big week at the hospital, which ends with the Color Burst 5K on Saturday morning and a Scrappers game at Eastwood Field benefiting the hospital later that day.

Monday, the Scrappers also named the winner of their jersey design contest.

A 9-year-old from Leavittsburg came up with that winning design. Those shirts will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the hospital.

“One of our founding promises is that no child is ever turned away due to their family’s inability to pay, so fundraising events like this help us make sure we can keep that promise to the children of the Mahoning Valley,” said JoAnn Stock, senior director of development at the hospital.

You can get tickets for Saturday’s game on the Scrappers website, or at the Mr. Rooster Box Office at Eastwood Field.

