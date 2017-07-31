Shoulder injury sidelines Steelers rookie RB James Conner

Conner missed practice on Monday while undergoing tests on a shoulder injury sustained on Sunday.

By Published:
James Conner
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during practice at NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Sunday, July 30, 2017 . (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back James Conner’s first NFL training camp is off to a rough start.

Conner missed practice on Monday while undergoing tests on a shoulder injury sustained on Sunday during the team’s first padded workout.

Conner, a third-round pick out of Pittsburgh, also missed time during organized team activities and minicamp with a hamstring problem.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Conner was sent back to Pittsburgh for tests, but did not have an update on Conner’s condition. The players have a day off on Tuesday.

Conner’s setback is testing Pittsburgh’s running back depth behind Pro Bowler Le’Veon Bell. Bell has yet to sign his franchise tender and is not at camp.

Fitzgerald Toussaint and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Knile Davis took most of the snaps with the starters on Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s