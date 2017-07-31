Smith headed back to Cleveland in deal with Blue Jays

Toronto receives left-hander Thomas Pannone and infielder Samad Taylor.

Joe Smith
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Joe Smith (38) works in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Atlanta. Toronto won 9-0. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Indians added another arm for their bullpen, acquiring Joe Smith from Toronto for two minor leaguers.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Smith is 3-0 with a 3.28 ERA in 38 appearances this season. He returns to Cleveland after pitching for the Indians from 2009-13.

The Indians won the AL pennant last season behind Andrew Miller and their bullpen, and the AL Central leaders would like to have as many strong relief options as possible for the stretch run this year.

Cleveland announced the deal shortly before Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Smith has been one of the baseball’s most consistent relievers over the course of his 11-year career, never finishing a season with an ERA higher than 3.83.

