Storm Team 27: Nice weather overnight

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast partly cloudy

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Nice weather overnight with mostly clear skies and lows falling into the low 60’s.

Look for another warm day Tuesday with a high near 85.  There is a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon and evening.

Warm temperatures and increasing humidity is expected through the week.  The risk for showers or thunderstorm will increase each day too.  Cooler by the weekend.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated afternoon shower/storm. (20%)
High: 85

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm early. (20%)
Low: 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 84

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 79 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 53

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 74 Low: 53

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 74 Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 60

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s