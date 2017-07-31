Storm Team 27: Sunny and warm

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Monday the sunny skies return with highs in the mid 80s.
There is a slight chance for an isolated shower on Tuesday but the chance for rain, for most of us, will begin on Wednesday afternoon.
FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85
Monday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 60
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated afternoon shower. (20% PM)
High: 85
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and storms. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 62
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 64
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 81 Low: 65
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 58
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 55
Monday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. (30%) High: 78 Low: 56
.