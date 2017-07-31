Storm Team 27: Sunny and warm

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Monday the sunny skies return with highs in the mid 80s.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower on Tuesday but the chance for rain, for most of us, will begin on Wednesday afternoon.

FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 85

Monday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 60

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated afternoon shower. (20% PM)

High: 85

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and storms. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 62

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 81 Low: 65

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 55

Monday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. (30%) High: 78 Low: 56