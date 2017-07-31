Terri Lynn Foltz Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Terri Lynn Foltz of Masury, passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, July 31, 2017 at her home. She was 45 years old.

She was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on February 17, 1972, the only child of Wade and Michalene “Mickie” (Kovach) Foltz.

Terri attended Fairhaven Workshop all of her life where she spent uncountable hours amongst her dearest friends socializing. She loved participating in summer programs and activities such as the Spring Fling and Christmas Parties. She treasured going out to dinner, listening to music and taking trips to amusement parks with her mom and dad. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and her everlasting smile.

Terri leaves behind to cherish her memory her devoted parents Wade and Mickie of Masury; her uncles, Douglas Foltz of Hubbard, Thomas Foltz and his wife, Carol of North Carolina, William Foltz and his wife, Kathryn of Vienna, Andy Kovack and his wife, Laura of California and by her many cousins and special friends whose hearts she has touched over the years.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Irene Foltz and Andy and Anne Kovack and by her uncle, Kenneth Foltz.

Friends may call on Thursday evening, August 3, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday morning, August 4, 2017 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, donation’s may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in her memory.



