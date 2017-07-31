Trumbull County indictments: July 31, 2017

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on July 31, 2017:
Roger A. Humphrey, Jr.: Possession of cocaine
Jay B. Comanescu: Unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance
Robert O. Daniels, Jr.: Receiving stolen property and falsification
Linda S. Wilson: Possession of heroin
Marco Lee Wagner: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Tyler G. Zuniga: Two counts of OVI with specification of vehicle forfeiture
Mariya Yvette Brown: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Amanda Faye Torreance: Aggravated possession of drugs
Ashlee Nicole Johnson: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Kerry Patrick Hart: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Andrew Lee Washington: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Adam D. Slaughter: Possession of cocaine
Candy Lynn Skeins: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Rosanne Marie Vaccaro: Possession of cocaine
Jessica Ann Dean: Receiving stolen property
Michael James Lowery: Safecracking, criminal damaging or endangering and possession of criminal tools
Jesse L. Ellsworth: Breaking and entering
Jalen Barnes: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
David M. Arbuckle, Jr.: Failure to notify sheriff change of address
William O. Campbell, Jr.: Possession of heroin
Kevin William Walton: Illegal cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana
Frank Mack Smith. Jr.: Possession of cocaine
Brandon Orlando Grove: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and falsification
Travis Michael Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Ronald Thomas Gearin: Felonious assault
Joseph Michael Corrigan: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Emanuel Gilbran Cofield: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jumal Ellis Rowe: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
.