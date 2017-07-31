Trumbull County indictments: July 31, 2017

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on July 31, 2017:

Roger A. Humphrey, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Jay B. Comanescu: Unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance

Robert O. Daniels, Jr.: Receiving stolen property and falsification

Linda S. Wilson: Possession of heroin

Marco Lee Wagner: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Tyler G. Zuniga: Two counts of OVI with specification of vehicle forfeiture

Mariya Yvette Brown: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Amanda Faye Torreance: Aggravated possession of drugs

Ashlee Nicole Johnson: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Kerry Patrick Hart: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Andrew Lee Washington: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Adam D. Slaughter: Possession of cocaine

Candy Lynn Skeins: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Rosanne Marie Vaccaro: Possession of cocaine

Jessica Ann Dean: Receiving stolen property

Michael James Lowery: Safecracking, criminal damaging or endangering and possession of criminal tools

Jesse L. Ellsworth: Breaking and entering

Jalen Barnes: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

David M. Arbuckle, Jr.: Failure to notify sheriff change of address

William O. Campbell, Jr.: Possession of heroin

Kevin William Walton: Illegal cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana

Frank Mack Smith. Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Brandon Orlando Grove: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and falsification

Travis Michael Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Ronald Thomas Gearin: Felonious assault

Joseph Michael Corrigan: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Emanuel Gilbran Cofield: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jumal Ellis Rowe: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

