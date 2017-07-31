Vacant house fires continue to rise in Sharon

No one was hurt and investigators are looking into the cause of the fires

By Published: Updated:
Fire Truck

SHARON, Ohio (WKBN) – A house was destroyed and another house and garage were damaged by fire Sunday in Sharon. The fires happened within a six-hour time span.

Sharon dispatchers said all the properties are vacant.

The first call came in just before 6 a.m. for a garage fire on East Budd Street. About two hours later, fire crews were called to a house on Dock Street. Then, at about 11 p.m. a house on Florence Street went up in flames.

No one was hurt and investigators are looking into the cause of the fires.

There have been about 20 vacant house fires so far this year in Sharon.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s