Vacant house fires continue to rise in Sharon

SHARON, Ohio (WKBN) – A house was destroyed and another house and garage were damaged by fire Sunday in Sharon. The fires happened within a six-hour time span.

Sharon dispatchers said all the properties are vacant.

The first call came in just before 6 a.m. for a garage fire on East Budd Street. About two hours later, fire crews were called to a house on Dock Street. Then, at about 11 p.m. a house on Florence Street went up in flames.

No one was hurt and investigators are looking into the cause of the fires.

There have been about 20 vacant house fires so far this year in Sharon.