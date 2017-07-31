Video shows Curry, Irving apparently mocking James

The players were all in Newport, Rhode Island, for the wedding of Mavericks player Harrison Barnes.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) with LeBron James (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was caught on video apparently mocking LeBron James during a wedding over the weekend, while James’ Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving eggs him on.

Retired Cavaliers player Brendan Haywood posted the video on Instagram Sunday, with a message saying “shots fired at somebody” and the hashtag #kingwontlikethis.

It shows the two-time NBA MVP pretending to work out with exaggerated moves, an apparent reference to video that James posted on social media that sparked a flurry of fan imitation videos dubbed the #LeBronJamesChallenge.

Irving has asked to be traded, but the team has not said whether it would honor the All-Star point guard’s request.

The players were all in Newport, Rhode Island, for the wedding of Dallas Mavericks player Harrison Barnes.

