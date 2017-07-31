Warren adds three new officers to police force

The City of Warren swore in John Murdoch, Adam Gilger and Ryann Ruckman on Monday

The City of Warren swore in John Murdoch, Adam Gilger and Ryann Ruckman.

Warren’s Director of Public Service and Safety Enzo Cantalamessa thanked the citizens of Warren who allowed an income tax increase, which enabled the hiring of the officers.

When asked if Warren plans to add more police officers, Cantalamessa said things are looking good.

“We will be,” he said. “There’s another test to be given Sept. 23. We hope to bring on additional officers that again will be made possible by the passage income tax increase.”

To date, since the tax has been passed, Warren has added six new officers.

