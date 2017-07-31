Warren firefighters honored for saving colleague from heart attack

On July 17, Warren firefighters Brock Trimmer, Sebastian Zlotkavski, and Ronnie Simone -- who are all new hires -- jumped into action

Warren firefighters Trimmer, Zlotkavski, and Simone honored

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Warren firefighters were honored Monday for saving a life that just happened to be one of their own.

State Senator Sean O’Brien issued proclamations to Brock Trimmer, Sebastian Zlotkavski, and Ronnie Simone.

On July 17, the men — who are all new hires — jumped into action when they witnessed a fellow colleague collapse from a heart attack. Because firefighters are trained paramedics, they knew exactly what to do — chest compressions and CPR.

“The doctors told us had he had a heart attack at home or somewhere else and didn’t have this immediate care, he wouldn’t have made it,” O’Brien said.

The fire department is not sharing the name of the firefighter who suffered the heart attack but said he’s doing well and recovering.

