YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A WRTA bus and an SUV crashed in Youngstown Monday evening.

It happened at McCartney Road and 12th Street around 7 p.m. It looked to be a head-on crash.

The driver of the bus seemed shaken but was not taken to the hospital.

It is not known if the driver of the SUV was injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.