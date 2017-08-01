4.6 miles of Boardman roads to be resurfaced

The entire project is expected to be completed within 45 days

By Published:
Road construction

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Township Road Department’s 2017 Resurfacing Project will begin Sept. 6.

This is a joint project undertaken with Austintown and Canfield Townships, which has resulted in a savings of construction costs. The firm of Butch & McCree was awarded the contract for the resurfacing.

Residents in affected areas will be notified of specific project dates. Parking on the street will be prohibited during the resurfacing.

The entire project is expected to be completed within 45 days. The 4.6 miles of roads in the township to be resurfaced are:

  • Cook Avenue from Evans Avenue to Moyer Avenue
  • Ronjoy Place from Stuart Avenue to Route 224
  • Jennette Drive
  • Sabrina Drive from East Parkside to West Parkside
  • Tanglewood Drive
  • Oregon Court
  • Massachusetts Avenue to Poland Township Line
  • Saddlebrook Drive from Eisenhower Drive to Brazelton Drive
  • Park Harbour from Augusta Drive to 805 Park Harbour
  • Washington Boulevard from Stadler Avenue to Market Street
  • Leland from Lightner Plaza to Sheridan Road
  • Jaguar Court
  • Caribou Drive
  • Brandon Avenue from Lemoyne Drive to Sheridan Road

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s