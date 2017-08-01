Board gives approval in first step for new Campbell library

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell is getting a new library and the process to get it built began Tuesday at a trustees meeting.

The Board of Trustees of the Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County met in a special session to authorize the bidding process for the facility.

The board gave the interim director approval to request proposals for architectural design services for the space that will be leased inside the Campbell Schools Activity, Recreation and Cultural Center (ARCC).

The Building and Sites Committee was authorized to review and award contracts.

The library moved from its original location on Sanderson Ave. to the Campbell Field House because of a failing roof and other repairs that were needed. The library will continue to operate out of the field house for two years while the new space is built.

The ARCC space will be leased for 50 years at a total cost of $525,000.

