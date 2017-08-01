Body found in Campbell freezer identified as missing Youngstown woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified the body found in a freezer in Campbell as that of Shannon Graves.

Graves was reported missing by her family in mid-February. The 28-year-old was added to the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons’ website earlier this month after concerns about her well-being.

Arturo Novoa, 31, and Katrina Layton, 34, were arrested Sunday, facing charges of abuse of a corpse. Layton is also charged with obstruction of justice.

Graves’ sister, Debbie, said Graves dated Novoa and lived with him in an apartment on Youngstown’s west side.

Prosecutors said two weeks after Graves was last seen, Layton moved into the apartment, drove Graves’ car, used her cell phone and cared for her dog.

Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said Graves’ body was found in a freezer in a Devitt Avenue home in Campbell on Saturday afternoon.

A witness told police that Layton and Novoa moved the freezer to the home on July 24. Five days later, the homeowner called police about human remains inside.

That freezer had been padlocked shut, according to prosecutors.

No one has been charged with murder because the coroner is still trying to determine how Graves died.