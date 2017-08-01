Body found in Campbell freezer identified as missing Youngstown woman

Shannon Graves was reported missing by her family in mid-February

By Published: Updated:
Shannon Elizabeth Graves

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified the body found in a freezer in Campbell as that of Shannon Graves.

Graves was reported missing by her family in mid-February. The 28-year-old was added to the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons’ website earlier this month after concerns about her well-being.

Arturo Novoa, 31, and Katrina Layton, 34, were arrested Sunday, facing charges of abuse of a corpse. Layton is also charged with obstruction of justice.

Graves’ sister, Debbie, said Graves dated Novoa and lived with him in an apartment on Youngstown’s west side.

Prosecutors said two weeks after Graves was last seen, Layton moved into the apartment, drove Graves’ car, used her cell phone and cared for her dog.

Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said Graves’ body was found in a freezer in a Devitt Avenue home in Campbell on Saturday afternoon.

A witness told police that Layton and Novoa moved the freezer to the home on July 24. Five days later, the homeowner called police about human remains inside.

That freezer had been padlocked shut, according to prosecutors.

No one has been charged with murder because the coroner is still trying to determine how Graves died.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s