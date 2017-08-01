Clementene M. Rossi Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Clementene M. Rossi of Sharon passed away Tuesday morning, August 1, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. She was 95.

Mrs. Rossi was born August 13, 1921, in Sharon, the daughter of Michael and Mary (Mastroianni) Marletto.

A lifelong area resident, Clementene was a 1940 graduate of Sharon High School.

She retired in 1986 from Helen Freed’s Store, Sharon, where she worked as a sales associate for many years. Clementene had previously worked as a bookkeeper at the United Fund Shenango Valley and in the same capacity at N/S Car Wash Enterprises, Inc., both Sharon.

She was a lifelong active member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, where she was a member of the Women’s Guild.

Clementene was also a member of the North Sharon Fire Hall Women’s Auxiliary.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, particularly wedding cookies for family and friends.

Her first husband, Ralph J. Ceacer, whom she married September 16, 1944, passed away July 19, 1984. Her second husband, Joseph J. Rossi, whom she married in 1986, passed away July 7, 2003.

Surviving are Carol J. Baker and her husband, Michael, Westerville, Ohio and Adrianne Rotunno, Sharon; two sons, Thomas Ceacer and his wife, Cherie, Columbus, Ohio and Michael R. Ceacer, Ft. Myers, Florida; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her two husbands, Clementene was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Mary Grace Marletto, Mary “Katherine” Tonty and Grace Smeraglia; three brothers, Dominic, Frank and Patsy Marletto and a son-in-law, Louis Rotunno.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday August 4 in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

