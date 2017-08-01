Cops: Man at Dunkin’ Donuts with son overdoses in bathroom

New Hampshire police say a man ingested heroin in a bathroom at a Dunkin' Donuts during a visit with his 9-year-old son

By Published: Updated:
New Hampshire police say a man ingested heroin in a bathroom at a Dunkin' Donuts during a visit with his 9-year-old son and had to be revived with an opioid-overdose antidote.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – New Hampshire police say a man ingested heroin in a bathroom at a Dunkin’ Donuts during a visit with his 9-year-old son and had to be revived with an opioid-overdose antidote.

Manchester police say the boy told an employee on Saturday that his father had been inside the bathroom for a long time. Police say the employee went into the bathroom, found the man unconscious and called 911.

Police said city firefighters and ambulance personnel administered naloxone.

Police identified the man as 26-year-old Christopher Morrissey, of Boston. He was taken to a hospital.

Morrissey was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He’s scheduled to appear in court Sept. 6. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Police say the boy was placed in his grandmother’s care.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s