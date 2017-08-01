Donald L. “Don” Harmon Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Donald L. “Don” Harmon, 84, of Hermitage, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017 in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System after an extended illness.

Don was born December 13, 1932 in Corry, Pennsylvania, to Marian (Blauser) Harmon and Otho Harmon.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School in 1950 and earned a BA in Economics from Grove City College in 1961.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

He worked for Oil Well Supply of Oil City while going to college.

He was a Pfizer Pharmaceuticals rep and worked 23 years for Erie Insurance as an adjuster and then supervisor.

He enjoyed reading and writing letters to the editor.

Surviving are his son, Brad Harmon (Lisa), Houston, Texas; sisters, Jeanne Udovic (Bob) of Seneca and June Beardsley (Richard) of Charleston, West Virginia; a brother, Thomas Harmon (Cathy) of Oil City; a sister-in-law, Betty Harmon of Oil City and grandchildren, Tucker Harmon and Sadie Harmon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Caroline; a son, Dennis Harmon and brothers, Robert, Gerald and Brian Harmon.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. until the service starts at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. at 2630 E State Street, Hermitage.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Cremation will follow in the funeral home crematory.



Order Flowers Here