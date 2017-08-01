Faithful drawn to Calcutta church in need of repair

For over 200 years, the Longs Run Presbyterian Church has stood in Calcutta

Calcutta church

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – An old church in Columbiana County, built in the 1800s, is in need of repair.

For over 200 years, the Longs Run Presbyterian Church has stood in Calcutta. Treasurer Dan Chinander said they’ve seen some progression and changes over the years.

“They built a log cabin behind the church. That burned down. In 1868, they build our present sanctuary so it has been here for a few years,” Chinander said.

There have been several additions to the church over the years, but time and weather have taken their toll. The church needs major renovations.

A church from Pennsylvania that does a lot mission work offered Chinander and the members of Longs Run a ray of hope last year.

“He says we do a lot of mission work. We will put you on the list for next year. He says we will see what we can do,” Chinander said.

A group of volunteers from Honesdale, Pennsylvania, whose pastor used to be a member at Longs Run, are doing all the work for free.

“It is giving of yourself. Generally, when you hire a carpenter, it is just a cash transaction. This is giving a piece of ourselves; nothing more than what we’ve been called to do,” said Chip O’Dell, volunteer.

They are putting in new windows, laying stone and doing some demolition. It’s a lot of work but the volunteers say it’s not about that.

“I think some people think that is our main focus – it’s the work. It is not about the work. Yes, we are helping them with projects around, but it is so much deeper than that and more meaningful than that,” said Tracey Ludwig, volunteer.

The project is more about neighbors lending a helping hand to restore a church and their faith in one another.

