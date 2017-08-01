Former Niles auditor named in new indictment against former mayor

Related Coverage Former mayor of Niles indicted on 56 charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new indictment released against former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante on Tuesday also lists charges against the city’s former auditor.

Charles Nader is charged with theft in office, unlawful interest in a public contract, two counts of tampering with records, representation by a public official or employee and falsification, according to the indictment.

The superseding indictment also replaces charges against Infante, who was indicted on 56 charges last year. He now faces 41 charges, including theft in office, bribery and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

Charges against Niles employee Scott Shaffer were dropped. He was initially charged with two counts of theft in office, accused of selling city property for cash and using equipment for personal reasons.

Infante, who served as Niles mayor from 1992 to 2016, is accused of accepting bribes and operating an illegal gambling enterprise at ITAM 39 in Girard. He’s also accused of selling jobs to people in exchange for work with the City of Niles.

Investigators say Infante received nearly $200,000 in unreported cash, income and gifts.

ITAM #39 is charged with two counts each of gambling and operating a gambling house as well as engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and possessing criminal tools.

Infante’s wife, Judith. is charged with seven counts of tampering with records.