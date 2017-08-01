James E. Riedman Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – James E. Riedman, 84, of Champion, died at home Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

He was born April 30, 1933 in Utica, New York, the son of Charles L., Sr. and Julia A. (Misch) Riedman and had lived in the area since 1958.

A Korean War veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served as an auto mechanic in Japan, Jim also worked as a line mechanic of National Can.

He earned an Associate’s Degree from Trumbull Business College and was a member of Champion Baptist Church, where he served as treasurer for 14 years and was known as “The Candy Man”.

He enjoyed computers, serving in the church and witnessing for Christ, especially at the mall with the mall walkers.

Surviving are four sons, Paul A. (Kim) of Guyton, Georgia, James E, Jr. of Warren, Robert J. of Champion and Michael J. (Donna) Riedman of London, Kentucky; three daughters, Tammy F. Riedman of Cocoa Beach, Florida, Penny I. (Frank) Augustus of South Charleston, Ohio and Vicki F. (Chris) Nelson of Houston, Texas; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard J. of Penfield, New York and Bernard T. Riedman of Rome, New York and a sister, Julianne Stoddard of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Thelma Jane (Leeworthy) Riedman, whom he married November 2, 1959 and who died March 21, 2014; twin daughters, Tammy J. and Linda M. Riedman; three brothers, Charles L., Jr., John B. and Timothy P. Riedman and three sisters, Mary Margaret Brown, Theresa H. Brown and Patricia A. De Loria.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Champion Baptist Church, with Rev. Keith Easton officiating.

Material contributions may be made to the church.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



