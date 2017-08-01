James “Jimmy” E. Stephenson Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – James “Jimmy” E. Stephenson, 88, passed away at Gillette Nursing Home on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Jim was born in Ellet, Ohio, on June 13, 1929 to William E. and Eulah (Wood) Stephenson.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954.

On June 9, 1962, he was united in marriage to the former Catherine “Sue” Plaisted.

He was a graduate of Youngstown State University. He also attended the University of Alaska and Akron Art Institute.

After 30 years, he retired from Dominion East Ohio Gas where he worked in the sales department. During his career, he was involved as a Junior Achievement advisor.

Jim was a talented artist and Trumbull Art Guild charter member. He was also a British sports car enthusiast.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sue; his sons, Christopher (Pamela), Michael (Shelby) and Thaddeus (Sharon) Stephenson; his grandchildren, Alexa, Lauren, Liam and Dylan Stephenson and Olivia and William Celedonia; his brothers, Bruce (Carol) Stephenson, David Stephenson and Leslie Stephenson; his sisters, Patty (Phil) Scott, Carol (Paul) Truax and Cindy (Edward) Renner, as well as many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles Stephenson.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gillette Nursing Home and Ohio Living Hospice staff for their love and care.

Memorial donations made be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice; 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, Ohio, 44406 or TNR of Warren, 200 Garfield Dr. Warren, Ohio 44483

Private services will be held with internment at All Souls Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



