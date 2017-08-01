JobsNOW: Truck driving can provide stable income, relaxed lifestyle

A company in Brookfield is expanding their fleet

By Published: Updated:
Truck driving jobs are on the rise, and driver Bruce Metzler said there are a lot of benefits to the job.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Scott Simpson has logged thousands upon thousands of miles sitting behind the wheel of a truck, which could be hauling up to 80,000 pounds of cargo.

“I enjoy it. I get to see the scenery. I’m not sitting behind a desk,” Simpson said.

And he’s glad not to be in the kitchen. Simpson went to culinary school and became a chef. The job became too stressful.

“You had tickets piling up, managers to please, and customers to please. When you are driving behind the wheel as long as you make your time that’s it,” Simpson said.

Simpson drove a truck in the military and returned to those roots. He says he’s making more money now than when he was cutting cabbage.

The trucking industry is booming with the average driver in their mid-50s. The younger ones coming in immediately like what they see.

“They are doing something different. They are making decent pay, and they just don’t have that micromanaging,” said Thomas Banks, a recruiter for Nick Strimbu, Inc.

Drivers have to do a lot on their own. They keep electronic logs, manage their time and are good trip planners.

Nick Strimbu, Inc. is growing. Half of its fleet will be automatic transmission trucks soon, ready for the road.

“We have a freight problem and we’ve got a lot of freight to move, so we are expanding our fleet, expanding our drivers flee – both on flatbed and the refrigerated side,” Banks said.

The company expects to hire another 20 drivers by the end of the year.

The Ohio Means Jobs website can help you search for truck driving jobs and learn more about the profession.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s