Man shot at Warren bar last month now charged with selling heroin

An investigation by Niles police and the TAG Task Force revealed the heroin purchases happened within a school zone

By Published: Updated:
Jarrelle Johnson, charged with four counts of trafficking in drugs.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police said a man who was shot at a Warren bar just over two weeks ago has been charged with drug trafficking within a school zone.

Jarelle Johnson, 20, of Warren, is charged with four counts of trafficking in heroin. He is set to appear in court on August 8.

An investigation by the Niles Police Department Narcotics Unit and TAG Task Force revealed the heroin purchases happened within a school zone.

Johnson was injured after being shot in the stomach and arm at the Powerhouse Bar and Grille on Mahoning Avenue on July 17.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s