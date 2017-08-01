Officer injured, man dead in Las Vegas shootout

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer wounded in a shooting is in stable condition at a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the officer was shot on the lower side of his chest and is being treated at University Medical Center.

Las Vegas TV station 8newsnow reports that a sergeant arrived at the scene moments after the officer was shot around 5 p.m. Monday, put him in his squad car and drove him to the hospital.

Police say a man involved in the exchange of gunfire has been found dead in his vehicle. His name hasn’t been released yet.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, police were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in front of a business on the 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue.

The newspaper says as officers arrived, gunshots were exchanged. It’s still unclear who shot first or whether the man in the vehicle shot himself or was shot by officers.

