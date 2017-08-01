Paul William Mayhew Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Paul William Mayhew 77, of Salem, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

He was born on June 18, 1940 in Salem, the son of the late James Miller and Mildred Louise (Cleland) Mayhew.

A lifetime are resident, a 1959 Graduate of Salem Senior High School and retired in the early 1990’s from the Hunt Valve Company.

He is survived by his brother, James David (Laura) Mayhew of Salem and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public services or viewing held.

The family will hold a private graveside services in Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.



