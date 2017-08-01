Sheri Lynn Laird-Amon Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Sheri Lynn Laird-Amon, 49, of Hyde Hill Road, Greenville (West Salem Township), Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly following an extended illness, on Tuesday evening, August 1, 2017 in the emergency room of UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville.

She was born in Greenville on July 17, 1968.

Sheri was a 1986 graduate of Jamestown High School and the Mercer County Career Center.

In her earlier years, she worked as a bartender at different locations. She also worked as a medical assistant, a phlebotomist and an licensed practical nurse at different nursing homes and as a home health care nurse. She was a very loving and compassionate person, who cared for her patients with love.

She was a member of the Atlantic Community Church and was a born again Christian who shared her beliefs with everyone she met. She is now safe in Jesus’ arms.

She also enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Sheri is survived by her husband at home, John A. Amon, Jr., whom she married on July 20, 2014. Also surviving are her parents, Rev. Gerald W. and Margaret A. (Wilson) Laird, both of Jamestown; a brother, Michael Laird and his wife, Kati, of Sharpsville; four stepchildren, Michael Amon, Nikki Amon, John “Boogie” Amon and his wife, Julia and David Amon; four stepgrandchildren and her two dogs, Moachie and Gunner.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Floyd and Reatha Wilson; paternal grandparents, Paul and Francis Laird and two uncles, Bruce and Dale Laird.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 4 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, August 5 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 with Rev. Gerald W. Laird, evangelical minister and father of the deceased, officiating.

Burial, with graveside committal prayers, will follow the funeral service at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Mercer (Jefferson Township), Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Life Recovery Ministry, 246 South Mercer Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



