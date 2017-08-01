Shirley (Sleeman) Watkins Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Shirley Watkins, 86, beloved mother, sister, wife and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

She entered this world on August 20, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan, born to William and Elizabeth Sleeman.

She was a member of the Salem First Friends Church and retired as an LPN working at Salem Community Hospital.

She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Jeanette) Stoffer, Donald Stoffer, Jr. and Keith Stoffer; daughter, Doreen (James) Neil;, stepsons, Michael, Barry, John and Chuck Landgraver; brother, Frederick (Joan) Sleeman and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per Shirley’s request, no memorial services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Salem First Friends Church, 1028 Jennings Ave., Salem, OH 44460 or the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, Salem, OH (330) 337-6363.



Order Flowers Here