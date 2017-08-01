South Carolina sheriff’s deputy dies by suicide while on duty

28-year-old Senior Deputy Derek Fish shot himself Friday in his patrol car after finishing a shift

A sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina has killed himself using his service weapon while on duty.
Photo courtesy of Richland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina has killed himself using his service weapon while on duty.

The State reports Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Monday that 28-year-old Senior Deputy Derek Fish shot himself Friday in his patrol car behind Region 3 headquarters after finishing a shift.

Sheriff Lott held the news conference with approval from Fish’s family to discuss the death and suicide prevention. He says Fish, who joined the agency in 2011 and was promoted last week to master deputy, didn’t leave a note or communicate his intentions to anybody.

Fish’s death was the third suicide of a Richland deputy in 20 years, and the first since 2007.

The U.S. Department of Justice says each year more officers die by suicide than are killed in the line of duty.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

