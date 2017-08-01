Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny, more humid

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A warm day with a high near 85. There is a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon and evening.

Warm temperatures and increasing humidity is expected through the week. The risk for showers or thunderstorm will increase each day too. Cooler by the weekend.

FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated afternoon shower/storm. (20%)

High: 85

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm early. (20%)

Low: 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 84

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 83 Low: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 79 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 53

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 74 Low: 53

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 74 Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 76 Low: 60