Storm Team 27: Showers and storms increase through end of week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm will taper off this evening with warm and humid weather expected overnight. Lows will slide into the low 60’s.

Look for another warm and humid day Wednesday with a risk for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Highs will push into the low to mid 80’s. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will increase through the end of the week. The chance for stronger storms will return Friday as a cold front plows through the area.

Look for cooler temperatures with lower humidity this weekend.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm early. (20%)

Low: 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms. Mainly afternoon and evening. (60%)

High: 83

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 83 Low: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 80 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. (10%)

High: 72 Low: 57

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 76 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers early. (40%)

High: 75 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 60