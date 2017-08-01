Struthers woman in court after suspected overdose in Boardman

Lisa McQuiston is charged with child endangering

Lisa McQuiston, 31, was charged in June after officers had to revive her boyfriend with naloxone as he sat inside a car.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers woman was in court Tuesday morning to answer to child endangering charges.

Naloxone reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

McQuiston was a passenger in that car, which was parked at the Dollar General on US-224 in Boardman. Police said she was holding a small child and was sweating and unsteady on her feet.

Officers said McQuiston told them that she had used heroin that day.

She’ll be back in court in September.

Bryan Dedon, 35, is also charged in the case. He’ll be in court this Thursday.

