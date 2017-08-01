Teen jumps from plane at San Francisco airport

A 17-year-old boy sitting in an exit row opened the emergency door, slid down the plane's wing and jumped onto a tarmac

The Associated Press and KRON Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Copa Airlines says one of its planes had landed in San Francisco and was heading to a gateway when a 17-year-old boy sitting in an exit row unexpectedly opened the emergency door, slid down the plane’s wing and jumped onto a tarmac.

Airport spokesman Doug Yakel says a construction crew working nearby confronted the teenager and held him until police arrived and arrested him.

The Panama-based airline said in a brief statement Tuesday that a crew member on Copa Airlines Flight 208 closed the door and the plane then taxied to the gate, where all passengers got off the flight without incident.

Yakel says the teenager is a U.S. citizen and was traveling alone on the flight from Panama City, Panama, to San Francisco.

The airline says it is cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s