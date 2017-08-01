Youngstown police activity: Store owner tries to stop burglar with minivan

Tuesday, July 25

2:35 a.m. – 1100 block of Indianola Ave., a 23-year-old man told police that he was pulling a tow truck into a business parking lot when he was hit from behind and robbed of his wallet. The man told police he was not seriously injured but didn’t get a good look at the suspect.

10:14 a.m. – 50 block of Wesley Ave., a 33-year-old woman reported that someone threw a rock through the rear windshield of her uncle’s truck, which was parked in her driveway. The woman said she had argued the previous night with her brother’s girlfriend. Police said while they were talking with the victim, the suspect called her and police overheard the woman say on the phone that she busted out the victim’s window.

Wednesday, July 26

2:40 p.m. – Hubbard Road, David Peterson, 55, was charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop. Peterson was a passenger in the vehicle. Police said they discovered loose rocks of crack cocaine in Peterson’s pocket.

3:55 p.m. – Judson Avenue near Rush Boulevard, Vernon Johnson, Jr., 23, was charged with several counts of felony drug possession after police said he was stopped in the middle of the road on E. Lucius Avenue, impeding the flow of traffic conducting what police called an “exchange” with a person who walked up to the car.

5:26 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue, Amanda Long, 34, arrested and charged with child endangering. Police said Long overdosed on drugs on a park bench near Brian’s Barber Shop while her children were inside getting haircuts. Police found crack cocaine, heroin and a crack pipe in Long’s purse, according to a police report. When police told Long she would be charged with child endangering she said, “I don’t care, I don’t have custody of them anyway,” according to a police report.

Thursday, July 27

3:44 p.m. – Taft Ave., Phillip Harris, 44, and Allaura Massrock, 31, were charged with possession of drug abuse instruments following a police investigation. Neighbors said a woman was acting disoriented and was sitting on the steps of a house. The witnesses said the woman, later identified as Massrock, said she didn’t know who lived there. A short time later, a man, later identified as Harris, came by and picked up Massrock, according to a police report. Police pulled Harris over and found syringes, a digital scale and bags of suspected narcotics, the report stated.

6 p.m. – South Avenue, police raided the Ally’s Food Mart and arrested three people. Officers went to the store to serve a search warrant when they encountered a white Chevy Tahoe in the parking lot with another person standing next to it. The driver was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Harris, and the man standing outside the vehicle was identified as 24-year-old Michael Sullivan. A police report stated that officers ordered Sullivan to drop the loose rocks of cocaine they say he was holding in his hand. Alruheim Mohammud, 28, was found inside the store. Police reported finding a gun in the store and marijuana and a digital scale in a car outside. Police said one of the guns that was found was in Harris’s vehicle and the other was owned by Mohammud. Harris was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Sullivan was charged with drug possession, and Mohammud was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Saturday, July 29

1:41 a.m. – 100 block of E. Auburndale Ave., Steven Walker, 37, of Columbiana, was arrested and charged with failure to control and OVI. Officers were called to the area on reports of an accident. When they arrived, they found Walker behind the wheel of a Grand Cherokee with several people standing around it, according to a police report. Officers said Walker was suffering from an apparent heroin overdose, and they administered three doses of naloxone. Walker was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and was later issued a summons for the charges.

3:36 p.m. – 500 block of Cassius Ave., LaKeelan Brown, 18, arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession, and Dai’ryon Mitchell, 20, charged with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Police were called to the area on reports of a fight with a gun. When they arrived, they found a gun in the car that Mitchell had been driving, and Brown admitted to having a gun that was later discovered to be stolen, according to a police report. Police also found a book bag inside the vehicle containing cocaine and $360 in cash, according to the report.

8:51 p.m. – Gypsy Lane at Goleta Avenue, Kevin Wiles, 36, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Wiles was a passenger in the vehicle. Police searched Wiles after a police dog alerted to a drug detection, a police report stated. A search of Wiles uncovered a small baggie of heroin in his sock, according to the report.

11:14 p.m. – Market Street, Jonathan Deeds, 25, of Austintown, was charged with drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Deeds was discovered to under a child support suspension of his license. A search of Deeds uncovered a baggie of marijuana in his pocket.

11:23 p.m. – 900 block of Plazaview Ct., a woman told police that someone stabbed her boyfriend, Darnell Crayon. The woman said Crayon went outside and began arguing with some people, according to a police report. She said a short time later, he came to the door and told her to call 911. Police noted in their report that there was blood splatter on the sidewalk outside of the apartment and on the floor and walls of the apartment. A bullet was also found on the floor, the report stated. According to the police report, officers talked to two people who said Crayon attacked them. None of the witnesses said they saw a knife or who stabbed Crayon. The investigation is ongoing.

Sunday, July 30

11:14 a.m. – Market St. – Harry Wynn, Jr., 32, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Wynn was the driver of a car that was pulled over for failure signal a turn. As Wynn was asked to exit the car, a wrapper fell to the ground that contained a fentanyl patch and two pills, the report stated. A man and woman in the car were also given citations for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

1:19 a.m., Overland Avenue, Perry Hudson, 68, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop where Hudson was a passenger in the vehicle. A search of Hudson revealed two crack pipes in his pocket and crack cocaine in his sock, according to a police report.

2:18 p.m. – Fifth Avenue at Commerce Street, Cheryl Rose, 47, was charged with physical control under the influence. According to a police report, a witness called 911 about after a car was found up against a dirt pile. When officers arrived, they found Rose behind the wheel of the car, unconscious and barely breathing, according to the report. Officers administered the overdose-reversal drug, naloxone, on Rose, and she woke up abruptly, appearing dazed and not knowing where she was, the report stated. Rose told police she had snorted heroin, according to the police report.

Monday, July 31

5:40 a.m. – 3100 block of Market St., the owner of the Southside Mart told police that he noticed on his phone app linked to his store that the drive-thru window was broken. He went to the store and saw a small man crawl through the drive thru window and take off on a bicycle. The shop owner then struck the suspect’s bike with his minivan, knocking the suspect off the bike, according to a police report. The suspect got up and ran away. A handgun and Xbox 360 was reported missing.

12:58 a.m. – 2000 block of Cooper St., a man told police that he thinks his mother’s ex-boyfriend threw trash on her car and keyed a message in the side of the vehicle that read “LOL back at u.”

3:44 p.m. – 4400 block of Sheridan Rd., a man told police that a gun was taken from his house during a burglary.

7 p.m. – 100 block of Hilton Ave., Ricky Hodges, 18, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found two large bags of marijuana under the spare tire cover.

7:10 p.m. – 400 block of Clearmount Dr.., Lequan Charlton, 18, was charged with drug possession after police say they found him passed out behind the wheel of a car in the middle of the street, according to a police report. Officers said Charlton told them he took Xanax and began throwing up. Officers said they found a loaded handgun in the car and a bag with a brown powdery substance consistent with heroin. Charlton was taken to the hospital where he escaped but was later caught on Park Avenue.

11:16 p.m. – 3200 block of Market St., Tracey Shuler, 45, was arrested and charged with felonious assault after a fight broke out at the Shell gas station. According to a police report, several bystanders were egging Shuler to fight a man identified as James Underwood, even paying him to “knock him out.” Shulman was arrested on E. Auburn Avenue. Underwood was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was last reported in stable condition.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

