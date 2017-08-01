Youngstown woman gets help cleaning up path to school

Related Coverage Youngstown woman seeks help to clear debris from path to school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers got together Tuesday to clean up a Youngstown neighborhood.

Last weekend, WKBN reported about the mess along the sidewalks getting to East High School.

Alumna Cheryl Kelly said she noticed the debris — including tires and overgrown grass and bushes — along East High Hill and Ella Road, where students usually walk to school. Her goal was to make sure that the area was clean before school reopens in a couple of weeks.

Help came this week.

Robert and Larry Lindolph got to work, alongside Kelly and several others.

Larry owns a landscaping business, which was a big help cutting back the overgrown sidewalks.

They all want to see the area safe for students to get to class.

“It makes me feel good at the end of the day, ’cause I’m an East High graduate,” Larry Lindolph said.

“God bless these gentlemen over here for coming out. They got in touch with me yesterday, and they said they were willing to start today, so here we are,” Kelly said.

Kelly said she hopes that students will see how much people care about them when they see the freshly-cleared sidewalks.

“They say it takes a village to help raise a child, so I’m here to be a villager,” she said.

