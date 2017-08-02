Akron man who urged killing of US military members gets 20 years prison

An Akron man pleaded guilty to charges involving threatening U.S. military members online on behalf of the Islamic State

By Published:
jail generic

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges involving threatening U.S. military members online on behalf of the Islamic State.

Terrence McNeil was sentenced Wednesday in Cleveland. He pleaded guilty earlier to five counts of solicitation to commit a crime of violence and five counts of making threatening interstate communications. Five other charges were dismissed.

FBI officials say McNeil posted a purported ISIS file on his Tumblr page in September 2015 containing names and addresses of military personnel. The 24-year-old Akron man allegedly urged Islamic State supporters to behead those mentioned in the file.

His attorney on Wednesday acknowledged the seriousness of the charges, but pointed out McNeil had no criminal history. Attorney Nathan Ray says he believes McNeil “got in over his head.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s