Alma Clair Petrini Obituary

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (Formerly Sharon) – Alma Clair Petrini, formerly of Sharon, passed away of natural causes at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following an extended illness. She was 64.

Alma was born on December 5, 1952 in Sharon, a daughter of Mark and Clara (Sullivan) Petrini.

She attended the former St. Joseph Parochial Grade School, Sharon and was a graduate of Kennedy Christian High School, Hermitage. Alma earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Edinboro (PA) University.

She was employed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs as a grade school teacher for 20 years in New Mexico where she loved teaching Navajo children.

She was a former member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Alma enjoyed looking for hidden treasures at flea markets, swimming, making ceramics, collecting dolls and crocheting. She crocheted a blanket for just about everyone she knew. Alma also loved singing in various choruses throughout the years.

Surviving are three sisters, Mary Jane Petrini of Sharon, Joanne Petrini of Sharpsville and Theresa Vernon and her husband, David, also Sharon; a brother, James Petrini and his wife, Rose, of Chicago, Illinois as well as nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Alma was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Mark Petrini.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a local animal advocacy agency.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 6 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 7 in St. Joseph Church, Sharon with the Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery in Hermitage.



