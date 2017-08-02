Austintown Police: Suspect was getaway driver for purse-snatcher

Frank Howley, Jr. is charged with complicity to theft

By Published:
Frank Howley, charged with complicity to theft.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing charges related to a purse-snatching in Austintown.

Police said the theft happened at PC Doctor on Tuesday morning. The suspect then got into a silver-colored Jaguar, which sped away westbound on Mahoning Avenue.

Witnesses said two men came into the store, trying to sell a laptop. The owner of PC Doctor declined to buy the laptop because the men couldn’t get it unlocked, according to a police report.

Witnesses said the men left the store and one of the suspects returned, requesting to buy a power cord. At that time, the suspect grabbed a woman’s tote bag and ran.

Police stopped a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car on Brockway Avenue and reported that 36-year-old Frank Howley, Jr. was driving. A woman was also in the car, but officers couldn’t find the suspect who took the purse.

Howley was arrested and charged with complicity to theft and having an expired vehicle registration. He’s scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. August 7.

Police identified a suspect but haven’t yet arrested him or filed charges.

Police said the victim’s stolen bag was found inside the car, as well as two laptop computers.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s