Austintown police: Woman charged with advertising sex online

Tempestt Green, 29, is charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools

Tempestt Green, charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools in Austintown.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police arrested a woman Monday who they say was advertising sex on Backpage.com

Tempestt Green, 29, of Youngtown, is charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools.

Police said Green’s advertisement listed her phone number, along with the statement “side effects may include: … marriage proposal… leaving your family… possible stalking.”

An undercover officer texted the phone number listed,  and police said Green replied, agreeing to meet the officer at a location on Kirk Road. She also said she would bring a condom and that she participated in “role play” fetishes, according to a police report.

Green was arrested when she arrived at the location.

Police said she admitted to being involved in prostitution because she was unemployed.

Green entered a not guilty plea in court on Tuesday, and she’s scheduled to appear in court again on September 11.

