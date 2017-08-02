Boardman All-Stars claim 2nd straight State Title

No other team in Boardman baseball history has won back to back state championships in 62 years of play

Boardman 11-Under State Champions Baseball

Boardman, OH (WKBN) – The Boardman 11 and under All-Star baseball team won the 2017 State Championship Sunday, with a 14-7 victory over New Albany at Robert Wagstaff Field in Cambridge, OH.

This is the same team that won the 10U State Championship last year in Dover OH.

The Boardman Township Board of Trustees honored the Boardman 9 & 10 year old Little League team for being the 2016 Ohio State Champions.

According to Boardman Community Baseball, no other team in Boardman baseball history has won back to back state championships in 62 years of play.

Front Row: #2 Gavin Hyde, #24 Zach Ganser, #49 Marty Stachowicz, and #12 TJ Richey

Middle Row: #20 Ryan Conti, #23 Dylan Barrett, #11 Evan Sweder, #16 Ryan Kalmer, #88 Cal Huston, #42 Matt Kay, #22 Caleb Satterfield, and #4 Charlie Young

Back Row: Manager Rob Hyde, Coach Dom Conti, #25 Landon Whippo, Coach Jim Huston, #52 Jack Ericson, and Coach Steve Satterfield

