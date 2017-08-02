Boardman crime activity: Theft suspect jumps through car window, gets stuck

Wednesday, July 26

5:27 p.m. – US 224 and Southern Boulevard, Julian Missioni, 25, arrested and charged with several counts of drug trafficking and drug possession. Police pulled Missioni over and said a K9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. According to a police report, officers found methamphetamine, LSD, bath salts, marijuana, and prescription pills in the car. Police said Missioni told them he sells drugs.

Friday, July 28

6:38 p.m. – 1100 block of Boardman Poland Rd., a Marshalls employee told police he stopped a man trying to steal shirts from the store. He said after confronting the man, he dropped the bag of clothes, punched the employee in the chest, and ran toward a white Cadillac in the parking lot. The employee said the man tried to jump through the car’s window — which was open — but he didn’t fit. He then unwedged himself from the window, got in through the door, and sped off through the parking lot, according to a report.

Saturday, July 29

6:30 p.m. – 100 block of Arlene Ave., an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were arrested during an investigation of a stolen dirt bike. A witness said one of the boys took the bike while the other acted as a lookout. Two others who were involved got away, according to police.

10:19 p.m. – Market Street and Roche Way, Linda Proietti, 70, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control. Police said Proietti crashed into a ditch and appeared to be intoxicated. When questioned, she admitted to drinking alcohol and said she had to use the restroom, according to a police report. Police said she was unable to take sobriety tests so she was taken to the hospital, where her blood was drawn.

11:10 p.m. – location redacted from police report, Craig Randall, 41, arrested and charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business. Randall’s girlfriend told police he threatened her and began to break items in the apartment when she wouldn’t let him in the bedroom. Police tased Randall after they said he refused to comply with officers and started swinging at them.

Sunday, July 30

1:45 a.m. – 400 block of Boardman-Poland Rd., Otto Piskac, IV, 32, arrested and charged with endangering children, disorderly conduct, and obstructing official business. Police received a report that Piskac was intoxicated at Quaker Steak and Lube with his 7-year-old son. When an officer arrived, a waitress said Piskac was pleasant and didn’t appear to be overly intoxicated, according to a police report. Police said when questioned about the complaint, however, Piskac became confrontational and refused to answer questions or put his beer down. Police said after he was arrested, he began kicking the police cruiser and hitting his head on the door.

Monday, July 31

8:03 p.m. – 6300 block of South Ave., a woman reported that on July 15, a man in the restroom of Sam’s Club was making strange comments to himself and later asked her young sons if they could join him in the stall and “help” him. She said she believed the man was touching himself but was reluctant to make a report, fearing retaliation from the man if her name was part of a public police report.

11:09 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Jeroda Meeks, 49, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft, robbery, and obstructing official business. Police were called to Walmart for a report of a man stealing items from the store. Police said Meeks began running through the parking lot toward Smokey Bones when an officer arrived. Police said he matched the description of a suspect involved in a previous incident at the store.

Tuesday, August 1

5:13 a.m. – Market Street and US 224, Eugene Bogden, 60, of Berlin Center, arrested and charged with OVI, open container, and a marked lanes violation. Police said Bogden was found with empty and open bottles of Black Velvet whiskey and an empty can of Miller Lite beer when he was pulled over for speeding and swerving in the roadway. Bogden told police the alcohol bottles were old and that he was driving to a roofing job, according to a police report. Police said a test showed that Bogden had a blood-alcohol level of .238, almost three times above the legal limit of .08.

9:50 a.m. – 7800 block of Market St., an employee at Taylor Kia reported that he got stuck with a needle while working on a vehicle in the service department. He said he then found a crack pipe in the vehicle. The employee was advised to go to the hospital immediately and the suspected drug items were taken as evidence.

11:29 p.m. – Mill Creek Drive, Diane Keeler, 62, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI, possession of marijuana, driving under three license suspensions, a red light violation, and no seat belt. Police said Keeler ran a red light and failed to stop for a few blocks when an officer tried to pull her over. Police said Keeler had a blood-alcohol level of .190 and had two marijuana cigarettes in her purse.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: