Bond set for man charged in Youngstown fight streamed on Facebook

Police said spectators paid Tracy Shuler to knock out the victim Monday night at the Shell gas station on Market Street in Youngstown

Tracey Shuler
YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested July 31 - Tracey Shuler, 45, charged with felonious assault

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at Youngstown Municipal Court Wednesday for the man who police say beat up another man in a fight that was live streamed on Facebook.

Tracy Shuler’s bond was set at $82,500 — $75,000 for his felonious assault charge and $7,500 for criminal trespass.

Police said spectators paid Shuler, 45, to knock out the victim, James Underwood, Monday night at the Shell gas station on Market Street in Youngstown.

When officers arrived on scene, they said Underwood was lying on the ground, bleeding. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Shuler was arrested shortly after the fight on E. Auburndale Avenue.

The Facebook Live video had been viewed over 6,000 times. Police are now looking for the spectators in the video who encouraged Shuler.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 10 at 1:30 p.m.

